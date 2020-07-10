2306 Damascus Dr

Amenities

2306 Damascus - Location, location, location. This charming 3B/2B ranch located in Cornerstone Subdivision is waiting for you to move in. It is move in ready and has easy access to great schools and shopping areas. Property has great curb appeal, hard wood floor, all appliances including refrigerator.Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in family room. Spacious master bedroom. Subdivision includes playground and pool. A must see! Schedule your showing today Call Jane 704-281-6096



(RLNE5309464)