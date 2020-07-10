All apartments in Indian Trail
2306 Damascus Dr
2306 Damascus Dr

2306 Damascus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2306 Damascus Drive, Indian Trail, NC 28110

Amenities

hardwood floors
pool
playground
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
playground
pool
2306 Damascus - Location, location, location. This charming 3B/2B ranch located in Cornerstone Subdivision is waiting for you to move in. It is move in ready and has easy access to great schools and shopping areas. Property has great curb appeal, hard wood floor, all appliances including refrigerator.Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in family room. Spacious master bedroom. Subdivision includes playground and pool. A must see! Schedule your showing today Call Jane 704-281-6096

(RLNE5309464)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2306 Damascus Dr have any available units?
2306 Damascus Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indian Trail, NC.
What amenities does 2306 Damascus Dr have?
Some of 2306 Damascus Dr's amenities include hardwood floors, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2306 Damascus Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2306 Damascus Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2306 Damascus Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2306 Damascus Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indian Trail.
Does 2306 Damascus Dr offer parking?
No, 2306 Damascus Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2306 Damascus Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2306 Damascus Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2306 Damascus Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2306 Damascus Dr has a pool.
Does 2306 Damascus Dr have accessible units?
No, 2306 Damascus Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2306 Damascus Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2306 Damascus Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2306 Damascus Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2306 Damascus Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

