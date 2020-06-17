All apartments in Huntersville
Find more places like 9625 Sunset Grove Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntersville, NC
/
9625 Sunset Grove Drive
Last updated May 8 2020 at 3:28 PM

9625 Sunset Grove Drive

9625 Sunset Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntersville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9625 Sunset Grove Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078
Skybrook

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE JULY 1ST FOR OCCUPANCY. Immaculate 3 bedroom 2 1/2 Bath townhome in popular Skybrook community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9625 Sunset Grove Drive have any available units?
9625 Sunset Grove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 9625 Sunset Grove Drive have?
Some of 9625 Sunset Grove Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9625 Sunset Grove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9625 Sunset Grove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9625 Sunset Grove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9625 Sunset Grove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 9625 Sunset Grove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9625 Sunset Grove Drive offers parking.
Does 9625 Sunset Grove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9625 Sunset Grove Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9625 Sunset Grove Drive have a pool?
No, 9625 Sunset Grove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9625 Sunset Grove Drive have accessible units?
No, 9625 Sunset Grove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9625 Sunset Grove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9625 Sunset Grove Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9625 Sunset Grove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9625 Sunset Grove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd
Huntersville, NC 28078
Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln
Huntersville, NC 28078
Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection at The Park
12421 Little Penny Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection Waterford at the Park
11920 Joleen Court
Huntersville, NC 28078

Similar Pages

Huntersville 1 BedroomsHuntersville 2 Bedrooms
Huntersville Apartments with BalconyHuntersville Apartments with Garage
Huntersville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC
Lake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCThomasville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College