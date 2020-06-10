9400 Shepparton Drive

Amenities

3BR Ranch with fenced backyard in Huntersville - Great Location! - 3BR/2BA Ranch home with bonus room over garage. Features new laminate flooring in foyer, living room, dining area, hall and MBR. Good sized secondary bedrooms. MBA has dual vanity, garden tub and walk in shower. Private, fenced back yard. House sits across from the community playground and is in walking distance of the community pool. Appliances include the stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave. W/D connections. Central Air/Gas Heat. Approx. 1750sf. Pets considered on a case by case basis with a non-refundable pet fee. Close to I-77, multiple grocery stores, restaurants and shopping. Available now.



No Cats Allowed



