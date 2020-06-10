All apartments in Huntersville
Find more places like 9400 Shepparton Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntersville, NC
/
9400 Shepparton Drive
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:22 PM

9400 Shepparton Drive

9400 Shepparton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntersville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9400 Shepparton Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
3BR Ranch with fenced backyard in Huntersville - Great Location! - 3BR/2BA Ranch home with bonus room over garage. Features new laminate flooring in foyer, living room, dining area, hall and MBR. Good sized secondary bedrooms. MBA has dual vanity, garden tub and walk in shower. Private, fenced back yard. House sits across from the community playground and is in walking distance of the community pool. Appliances include the stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave. W/D connections. Central Air/Gas Heat. Approx. 1750sf. Pets considered on a case by case basis with a non-refundable pet fee. Close to I-77, multiple grocery stores, restaurants and shopping. Available now.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2317242)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9400 Shepparton Drive have any available units?
9400 Shepparton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 9400 Shepparton Drive have?
Some of 9400 Shepparton Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9400 Shepparton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9400 Shepparton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9400 Shepparton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9400 Shepparton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9400 Shepparton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9400 Shepparton Drive offers parking.
Does 9400 Shepparton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9400 Shepparton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9400 Shepparton Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9400 Shepparton Drive has a pool.
Does 9400 Shepparton Drive have accessible units?
No, 9400 Shepparton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9400 Shepparton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9400 Shepparton Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9400 Shepparton Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9400 Shepparton Drive has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Collection at The Park
12421 Little Penny Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy
Huntersville, NC 28078
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection Waterford at the Park
11920 Joleen Court
Huntersville, NC 28078
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd
Huntersville, NC 28078
Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078

Similar Pages

Huntersville 1 BedroomsHuntersville 2 Bedrooms
Huntersville Apartments with BalconyHuntersville Apartments with Garage
Huntersville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC
Lake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCThomasville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College