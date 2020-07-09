All apartments in Huntersville
Last updated February 5 2020 at 11:40 PM

9116 Old Barnette Place

9116 Old Barnette Pl · No Longer Available
Location

9116 Old Barnette Pl, Huntersville, NC 28078
Cedarfield

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Beautiful 4 BR, 2.5 bath, brick-front home located on 1/3 acre lot features mature trees and large, flat, private backyard with deck, and covered porch. Home has over 2000 s.f.; main level has wood laminate floors throughout the great room, dining room, living room and kitchen. Floor-to-ceiling painted brick hearth highlights the great room. U-shaped kitchen is very functional and has white cabinets. Upstairs are 4 BRs. Master BR is quite large and features master bath with dual sink vanity, glass shower, separate tub. Neighborhood NO HOA restrictions, and has access to Torrence Creek Greenway. Off Gilead Rd. in Cedarfield subdivision, only mins to Rosedale/Birkdale, Lake Norman/Mountain Island Lake access! Convenient to I-77 and I-485.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9116 Old Barnette Place have any available units?
9116 Old Barnette Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 9116 Old Barnette Place have?
Some of 9116 Old Barnette Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9116 Old Barnette Place currently offering any rent specials?
9116 Old Barnette Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9116 Old Barnette Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 9116 Old Barnette Place is pet friendly.
Does 9116 Old Barnette Place offer parking?
No, 9116 Old Barnette Place does not offer parking.
Does 9116 Old Barnette Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9116 Old Barnette Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9116 Old Barnette Place have a pool?
No, 9116 Old Barnette Place does not have a pool.
Does 9116 Old Barnette Place have accessible units?
No, 9116 Old Barnette Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9116 Old Barnette Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 9116 Old Barnette Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9116 Old Barnette Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 9116 Old Barnette Place does not have units with air conditioning.

