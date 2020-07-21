Rent Calculator
Last updated January 18 2020 at 8:08 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9115 Rayneridge Drive
9115 Rayneridge Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
9115 Rayneridge Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Freshly Painted - 4 bedroom, 4.0 bathroom house 10 miles from charlotte and 20 minutes from Charlotte Airport. Great new BarnDoor and beam installed $2200.00/mo: Call or text at 602-315-7433.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9115 Rayneridge Drive have any available units?
9115 Rayneridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Huntersville, NC
.
What amenities does 9115 Rayneridge Drive have?
Some of 9115 Rayneridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9115 Rayneridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9115 Rayneridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9115 Rayneridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9115 Rayneridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9115 Rayneridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9115 Rayneridge Drive offers parking.
Does 9115 Rayneridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9115 Rayneridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9115 Rayneridge Drive have a pool?
No, 9115 Rayneridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9115 Rayneridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 9115 Rayneridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9115 Rayneridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9115 Rayneridge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9115 Rayneridge Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9115 Rayneridge Drive has units with air conditioning.
