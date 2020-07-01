7428 Darblay St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

HOLIDAY SPECIAL - Get half off the first full months rent if the lease begins within 2 weeks of approval.



Located on the quieter, western side of Huntersville, you will enjoy all the benefits of suburban living in this lovely single-family home, just waiting for you!



Situated in Gilead Village, this Charleston-style home, located in the Huntersville area, includes upgrades such as hardwood flooring and crown molding. The 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath floor plan offers a cozy family room with a fireplace and a kitchen with a breakfast bar overlooking the breakfast area. Washer/dryer included for tenant use.



The backyard is fenced, complete with a patio and an attached storage closet. Community amenities include a pool and playground.



Just minutes from amazing shopping, dining, nightlife, entertainment and recreation, including the Rosedale Shopping Center and Birkdale! Close to several parks and greenways. Only a short commute to Uptown.



Lease terms: $1295 for a 12 month term and $1275 for a 24 month term.



Pets conditional. Two non-aggressive pets under 50 lbs considered.



We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!