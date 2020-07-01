All apartments in Huntersville
Find more places like 7428 Darblay St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntersville, NC
/
7428 Darblay St
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:37 AM

7428 Darblay St

7428 Darblay Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntersville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7428 Darblay Street, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HOLIDAY SPECIAL - Get half off the first full months rent if the lease begins within 2 weeks of approval.

Located on the quieter, western side of Huntersville, you will enjoy all the benefits of suburban living in this lovely single-family home, just waiting for you!

Situated in Gilead Village, this Charleston-style home, located in the Huntersville area, includes upgrades such as hardwood flooring and crown molding. The 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath floor plan offers a cozy family room with a fireplace and a kitchen with a breakfast bar overlooking the breakfast area. Washer/dryer included for tenant use.

The backyard is fenced, complete with a patio and an attached storage closet. Community amenities include a pool and playground.

Just minutes from amazing shopping, dining, nightlife, entertainment and recreation, including the Rosedale Shopping Center and Birkdale! Close to several parks and greenways. Only a short commute to Uptown.

Lease terms: $1295 for a 12 month term and $1275 for a 24 month term.

Pets conditional. Two non-aggressive pets under 50 lbs considered.

We would love to tell you more about this home. Call us at 888-372-7528 today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7428 Darblay St have any available units?
7428 Darblay St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 7428 Darblay St have?
Some of 7428 Darblay St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7428 Darblay St currently offering any rent specials?
7428 Darblay St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7428 Darblay St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7428 Darblay St is pet friendly.
Does 7428 Darblay St offer parking?
No, 7428 Darblay St does not offer parking.
Does 7428 Darblay St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7428 Darblay St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7428 Darblay St have a pool?
Yes, 7428 Darblay St has a pool.
Does 7428 Darblay St have accessible units?
No, 7428 Darblay St does not have accessible units.
Does 7428 Darblay St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7428 Darblay St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7428 Darblay St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7428 Darblay St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Best Cities for Families 2019
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln
Huntersville, NC 28078
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd
Huntersville, NC 28078
Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection Waterford at the Park
11920 Joleen Court
Huntersville, NC 28078
Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection at The Park
12421 Little Penny Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078

Similar Pages

Huntersville 1 BedroomsHuntersville 2 Bedrooms
Huntersville Apartments with BalconyHuntersville Apartments with Garage
Huntersville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC
Lake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCThomasville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College