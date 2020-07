Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 3 bed, 2 bath home located minutes from downtown Huntersville, appox. 20 minutes from Uptown with easy access to I-77, shopping, dining and more. Home features a spacious living room with fireplace. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Seperate dining area. Master bedrooms boasts plenty of comfortable living space with a gracious master bath that offers a large garden tub and walk-in closet. Two additional bedrooms with another full bath.