6749 Tanners Creek Drive

2-story home on a corner lot in the Tanners Creek community For Rent! Floor plan has main level Great Room with gas log fireplace, Dining Room, open Kitchen with Breakfast, Half Bath and Laundry. Upper level with 2 Bedrooms that share a Full Bath and the Master Suite with tray ceiling and a garden tub. Enjoy the Front Covered Porch, Rear Patio, Fenced Yard and a Detached 2-Car Garage. The community amenities include sidewalks, pool and a Huntersville location close to shopping, restaurants and I-77 and I-485. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No Smoking, No Cats are allowed and 1 Dog under 25-lbs is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. Property can be available in early October 2019!