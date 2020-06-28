All apartments in Huntersville
6749 Tanners Creek Drive
Last updated October 25 2019 at 4:08 AM

6749 Tanners Creek Drive

6749 Tanners Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6749 Tanners Creek Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078
Tanners Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
2-story home on a corner lot in the Tanners Creek community For Rent! Floor plan has main level Great Room with gas log fireplace, Dining Room, open Kitchen with Breakfast, Half Bath and Laundry. Upper level with 2 Bedrooms that share a Full Bath and the Master Suite with tray ceiling and a garden tub. Enjoy the Front Covered Porch, Rear Patio, Fenced Yard and a Detached 2-Car Garage. The community amenities include sidewalks, pool and a Huntersville location close to shopping, restaurants and I-77 and I-485. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No Smoking, No Cats are allowed and 1 Dog under 25-lbs is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. Property can be available in early October 2019!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6749 Tanners Creek Drive have any available units?
6749 Tanners Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 6749 Tanners Creek Drive have?
Some of 6749 Tanners Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6749 Tanners Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6749 Tanners Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6749 Tanners Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6749 Tanners Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6749 Tanners Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6749 Tanners Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 6749 Tanners Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6749 Tanners Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6749 Tanners Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6749 Tanners Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 6749 Tanners Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 6749 Tanners Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6749 Tanners Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6749 Tanners Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6749 Tanners Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6749 Tanners Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
