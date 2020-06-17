6420 Hasley Woods Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom townhome in great Huntersville location! Townhome includes hardwoods through-out the first floor, open kitchen with 42" cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Large fenced-in backyard with paver patio and detailed landscaping; walkway to 2-car detached garage. Within walking distance to Elementary School- and Middle School also extremely close by! Also in walking distance to neighborhood pool, kids splash zone, pavilion, and playground. Washer and Dryer included.

Neighborhood is within minutes to Exit 23 on I-77, Birkdale Shopping Center, Latta Plantation, and both Mt Island Lake and Lake Norman.