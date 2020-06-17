All apartments in Huntersville
Find more places like 6420 Hasley Woods Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntersville, NC
/
6420 Hasley Woods Drive
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:08 AM

6420 Hasley Woods Drive

6420 Hasley Woods Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntersville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6420 Hasley Woods Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078
Carrington Ridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom townhome in great Huntersville location! Townhome includes hardwoods through-out the first floor, open kitchen with 42" cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Large fenced-in backyard with paver patio and detailed landscaping; walkway to 2-car detached garage. Within walking distance to Elementary School- and Middle School also extremely close by! Also in walking distance to neighborhood pool, kids splash zone, pavilion, and playground. Washer and Dryer included.
Neighborhood is within minutes to Exit 23 on I-77, Birkdale Shopping Center, Latta Plantation, and both Mt Island Lake and Lake Norman.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6420 Hasley Woods Drive have any available units?
6420 Hasley Woods Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 6420 Hasley Woods Drive have?
Some of 6420 Hasley Woods Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6420 Hasley Woods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6420 Hasley Woods Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6420 Hasley Woods Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6420 Hasley Woods Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 6420 Hasley Woods Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6420 Hasley Woods Drive does offer parking.
Does 6420 Hasley Woods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6420 Hasley Woods Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6420 Hasley Woods Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6420 Hasley Woods Drive has a pool.
Does 6420 Hasley Woods Drive have accessible units?
No, 6420 Hasley Woods Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6420 Hasley Woods Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6420 Hasley Woods Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6420 Hasley Woods Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6420 Hasley Woods Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd
Huntersville, NC 28078
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection Waterford at the Park
11920 Joleen Court
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection at The Park
12421 Little Penny Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln
Huntersville, NC 28078

Similar Pages

Huntersville 1 BedroomsHuntersville 2 Bedrooms
Huntersville Apartments with BalconyHuntersville Apartments with Garage
Huntersville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC
Lake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCThomasville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College