311 Hillcrest Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Finally! A single level home with NO INTERNAL STAIRS! Extensively renovated and looks like a model home. Quiet, Peaceful neighborhood, walk to Huntersville Elementary School. Huge, Private Fenced rear yard w/ storage building. Split bedroom floorplan, Vaulted ceilings, good sized BRs with plenty of closet space. Rocking chair front porch. Smokers need not apply, no smoking is allowed. Small pets under 25 pounds are considered with a fully refundable pet deposit. Low maintenance hard surface floors, no carpet. Occupancy date approximately August 1, 2020, but subject to change. Call Listing agent for more details. Do Not Disturb the Tenants!