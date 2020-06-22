All apartments in Huntersville
Huntersville, NC
311 Hillcrest Drive
311 Hillcrest Drive

311 Hillcrest Drive
Huntersville
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Pool
Location

311 Hillcrest Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078
Greenfield Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,435

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1248 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Finally! A single level home with NO INTERNAL STAIRS! Extensively renovated and looks like a model home. Quiet, Peaceful neighborhood, walk to Huntersville Elementary School. Huge, Private Fenced rear yard w/ storage building. Split bedroom floorplan, Vaulted ceilings, good sized BRs with plenty of closet space. Rocking chair front porch. Smokers need not apply, no smoking is allowed. Small pets under 25 pounds are considered with a fully refundable pet deposit. Low maintenance hard surface floors, no carpet. Occupancy date approximately August 1, 2020, but subject to change. Call Listing agent for more details. Do Not Disturb the Tenants!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 311 Hillcrest Drive have any available units?
311 Hillcrest Drive has a unit available for $1,435 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 311 Hillcrest Drive have?
Some of 311 Hillcrest Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 311 Hillcrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
311 Hillcrest Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 311 Hillcrest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 311 Hillcrest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 311 Hillcrest Drive offer parking?
Yes, 311 Hillcrest Drive does offer parking.
Does 311 Hillcrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 311 Hillcrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 311 Hillcrest Drive have a pool?
No, 311 Hillcrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 311 Hillcrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 311 Hillcrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 311 Hillcrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 311 Hillcrest Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 311 Hillcrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 311 Hillcrest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
