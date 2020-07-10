Rent Calculator
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:07 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
17729 Trolley Crossing Way
17729 Trolley Crossing Way
·
No Longer Available
Location
17729 Trolley Crossing Way, Huntersville, NC 28031
Caldwell Station
Amenities
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
-
(RLNE5224799)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17729 Trolley Crossing Way have any available units?
17729 Trolley Crossing Way doesn't have any available units at this time.
Huntersville, NC
.
Is 17729 Trolley Crossing Way currently offering any rent specials?
17729 Trolley Crossing Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17729 Trolley Crossing Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 17729 Trolley Crossing Way is pet friendly.
Does 17729 Trolley Crossing Way offer parking?
No, 17729 Trolley Crossing Way does not offer parking.
Does 17729 Trolley Crossing Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17729 Trolley Crossing Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17729 Trolley Crossing Way have a pool?
No, 17729 Trolley Crossing Way does not have a pool.
Does 17729 Trolley Crossing Way have accessible units?
No, 17729 Trolley Crossing Way does not have accessible units.
Does 17729 Trolley Crossing Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 17729 Trolley Crossing Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17729 Trolley Crossing Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 17729 Trolley Crossing Way does not have units with air conditioning.
