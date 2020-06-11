All apartments in Huntersville
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:06 PM

16123 Northstone Drive

16123 Northstone Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16123 Northstone Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078
Northstone

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
tennis court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Great opportunity to rent a house in Northstone! The tall (double height) and spacious family room makes this house connected to family everywhere in the house. With the large master down and tucked away for owners peace and quiet. The upstairs Jack-n-Jill bathroom is ideal for kids growing up while the 2 bonus rooms ( 20' x 13' 3rd floor and 20' x 17' 2nd floor) makes this house great for entertainment. This FEELS like a brand new 4 BR 3BA! All over-sized rooms with plenty of space. This is a true gem, completely remodeled with all brand new SS appliances including refrigerator. Golf course lot that is located on second tee box going away from the property. Conveniently located near the main entrance to NS, minutes away from schools, shopping, restaurants and entertaining. Different fees for amenities selections (pool/tennis/golf).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16123 Northstone Drive have any available units?
16123 Northstone Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 16123 Northstone Drive have?
Some of 16123 Northstone Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16123 Northstone Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16123 Northstone Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16123 Northstone Drive pet-friendly?
No, 16123 Northstone Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 16123 Northstone Drive offer parking?
Yes, 16123 Northstone Drive offers parking.
Does 16123 Northstone Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16123 Northstone Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16123 Northstone Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16123 Northstone Drive has a pool.
Does 16123 Northstone Drive have accessible units?
No, 16123 Northstone Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16123 Northstone Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16123 Northstone Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 16123 Northstone Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16123 Northstone Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

