16123 Northstone Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated pool ceiling fan tennis court

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Great opportunity to rent a house in Northstone! The tall (double height) and spacious family room makes this house connected to family everywhere in the house. With the large master down and tucked away for owners peace and quiet. The upstairs Jack-n-Jill bathroom is ideal for kids growing up while the 2 bonus rooms ( 20' x 13' 3rd floor and 20' x 17' 2nd floor) makes this house great for entertainment. This FEELS like a brand new 4 BR 3BA! All over-sized rooms with plenty of space. This is a true gem, completely remodeled with all brand new SS appliances including refrigerator. Golf course lot that is located on second tee box going away from the property. Conveniently located near the main entrance to NS, minutes away from schools, shopping, restaurants and entertaining. Different fees for amenities selections (pool/tennis/golf).