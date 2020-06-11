All apartments in Huntersville
Huntersville, NC
15011 Marymont Ave.
Last updated May 3 2020 at 10:38 AM

15011 Marymont Ave.

15011 Marymont Ave · No Longer Available
Huntersville
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Pool
Location

15011 Marymont Ave, Huntersville, NC 28078
Northstone

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
bbq/grill
Vermillion Executive Opportunity - Another amazing executive rental in the desirable Vermillion neighborhood of Huntersville. Over 3000 sq. ft with an open floor plan and natural light galore! This home is perfect for entertaining with the expansive chef style kitchen, including gas range, double ovens, granite counter tops, and stainless-steel appliances. Gather around the large kitchen island that's open to the family room and just enjoy the cozy fireplace for movie night. Nicely appointed home also includes all appliances and washer/dryer combo. The fenced in backyard includes an outdoor patio perfect for your weekend grilling. Convenience to Charlotte and Lake Norman makes this community a must see for anyone looking for an executive style rental in Huntersville. Vermillion has a saltwater pool, splash zone, playground, walking trails on the future greenway, multiple green spaces, two restaurants, and numerous HOA-sponsored events. Home is available for immediate occupancy. Apply at www.RentWithNestLKN.com
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15011 Marymont Ave. have any available units?
15011 Marymont Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 15011 Marymont Ave. have?
Some of 15011 Marymont Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15011 Marymont Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
15011 Marymont Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15011 Marymont Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 15011 Marymont Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 15011 Marymont Ave. offer parking?
No, 15011 Marymont Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 15011 Marymont Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15011 Marymont Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15011 Marymont Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 15011 Marymont Ave. has a pool.
Does 15011 Marymont Ave. have accessible units?
No, 15011 Marymont Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 15011 Marymont Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 15011 Marymont Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15011 Marymont Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 15011 Marymont Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
