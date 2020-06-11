15011 Marymont Ave.

Amenities

Vermillion Executive Opportunity - Another amazing executive rental in the desirable Vermillion neighborhood of Huntersville. Over 3000 sq. ft with an open floor plan and natural light galore! This home is perfect for entertaining with the expansive chef style kitchen, including gas range, double ovens, granite counter tops, and stainless-steel appliances. Gather around the large kitchen island that's open to the family room and just enjoy the cozy fireplace for movie night. Nicely appointed home also includes all appliances and washer/dryer combo. The fenced in backyard includes an outdoor patio perfect for your weekend grilling. Convenience to Charlotte and Lake Norman makes this community a must see for anyone looking for an executive style rental in Huntersville. Vermillion has a saltwater pool, splash zone, playground, walking trails on the future greenway, multiple green spaces, two restaurants, and numerous HOA-sponsored events. Home is available for immediate occupancy. Apply at www.RentWithNestLKN.com

(RLNE4607995)