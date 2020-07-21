All apartments in Huntersville
Huntersville, NC
14119 Magnolia Bend Drive
Last updated November 8 2019 at 5:48 AM

14119 Magnolia Bend Drive

14119 Magnolia Bend Drive · No Longer Available
Huntersville
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

14119 Magnolia Bend Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 2-story home on a corner lot in the Arbor Croft community in Huntersville For Rent! Floor plan has main level with Entry Hall, hardwoods, Great Room with gas log fireplace, Dining area, custom moldings and trim, open Kitchen with stainless appliances and Half Bath. Upper level has Laundry and 3 Bedroom and 2 Full Bathrooms including the Master Suite with tray ceiling, walk-in closet and access to the upper covered porch. Outdoor amenities include a Fenced Yard, enclosed Patio, Double Front Covered Porches and Detached 2-Car Garage. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and LAWN MAINTENANCE IS INCLUDED. No Smoking and 2 Pets each under 20-lbs is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. AVAILABLE NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14119 Magnolia Bend Drive have any available units?
14119 Magnolia Bend Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 14119 Magnolia Bend Drive have?
Some of 14119 Magnolia Bend Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14119 Magnolia Bend Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14119 Magnolia Bend Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14119 Magnolia Bend Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14119 Magnolia Bend Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14119 Magnolia Bend Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14119 Magnolia Bend Drive offers parking.
Does 14119 Magnolia Bend Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14119 Magnolia Bend Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14119 Magnolia Bend Drive have a pool?
No, 14119 Magnolia Bend Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14119 Magnolia Bend Drive have accessible units?
No, 14119 Magnolia Bend Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14119 Magnolia Bend Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14119 Magnolia Bend Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 14119 Magnolia Bend Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14119 Magnolia Bend Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
