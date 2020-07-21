14119 Magnolia Bend Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 2-story home on a corner lot in the Arbor Croft community in Huntersville For Rent! Floor plan has main level with Entry Hall, hardwoods, Great Room with gas log fireplace, Dining area, custom moldings and trim, open Kitchen with stainless appliances and Half Bath. Upper level has Laundry and 3 Bedroom and 2 Full Bathrooms including the Master Suite with tray ceiling, walk-in closet and access to the upper covered porch. Outdoor amenities include a Fenced Yard, enclosed Patio, Double Front Covered Porches and Detached 2-Car Garage. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and LAWN MAINTENANCE IS INCLUDED. No Smoking and 2 Pets each under 20-lbs is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. AVAILABLE NOW!