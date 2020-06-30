14020 Lyon Hill Lane

Amenities

Great End Unit Townhouse in the Villages at Rosedale. This immaculate townhome is in a desirable neighborhood within walking distance to schools, shopping and dining. Open floor plan with stainless steel appliances in kitchen and large family room with gas fireplace. 2nd level includes 2 large bedrooms. Easy Commute to Charlotte and surrounding areas - once back home enjoy this very quiet street, relax on the Patio or enjoy the Garden Tub! This townhome is in a great community and sure to go quick!