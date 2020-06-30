All apartments in Huntersville
14020 Lyon Hill Lane

Location

14020 Lyon Hill Lane, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Great End Unit Townhouse in the Villages at Rosedale. This immaculate townhome is in a desirable neighborhood within walking distance to schools, shopping and dining. Open floor plan with stainless steel appliances in kitchen and large family room with gas fireplace. 2nd level includes 2 large bedrooms. Easy Commute to Charlotte and surrounding areas - once back home enjoy this very quiet street, relax on the Patio or enjoy the Garden Tub! This townhome is in a great community and sure to go quick!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14020 Lyon Hill Lane have any available units?
14020 Lyon Hill Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 14020 Lyon Hill Lane have?
Some of 14020 Lyon Hill Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14020 Lyon Hill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
14020 Lyon Hill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14020 Lyon Hill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 14020 Lyon Hill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 14020 Lyon Hill Lane offer parking?
No, 14020 Lyon Hill Lane does not offer parking.
Does 14020 Lyon Hill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14020 Lyon Hill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14020 Lyon Hill Lane have a pool?
No, 14020 Lyon Hill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 14020 Lyon Hill Lane have accessible units?
No, 14020 Lyon Hill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 14020 Lyon Hill Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14020 Lyon Hill Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 14020 Lyon Hill Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 14020 Lyon Hill Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

