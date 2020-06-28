All apartments in Huntersville
Last updated March 3 2020 at 1:17 AM

13914 Cypress Woods Drive

13914 Cypress Woods Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13914 Cypress Woods Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078
Carrington Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully remodeled! 2 Master Bedrooms with pvt/full baths and walk-in closets. Conveniently located in quiet setting. Faces a wooded common area and also has a private back patio/yard. Walk to large community pool! Wood flooring throughout. Stainless steel appliances including fridge, dishwasher and microwave. Granite counter tops in kitchen. Breakfast area plus breakfast bar open to the great room. DETACHED ONE CAR GARAGE! Convenient to highways, schools, shopping and restaurants. Available Mid-April, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13914 Cypress Woods Drive have any available units?
13914 Cypress Woods Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 13914 Cypress Woods Drive have?
Some of 13914 Cypress Woods Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13914 Cypress Woods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13914 Cypress Woods Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13914 Cypress Woods Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13914 Cypress Woods Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 13914 Cypress Woods Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13914 Cypress Woods Drive offers parking.
Does 13914 Cypress Woods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13914 Cypress Woods Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13914 Cypress Woods Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13914 Cypress Woods Drive has a pool.
Does 13914 Cypress Woods Drive have accessible units?
No, 13914 Cypress Woods Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13914 Cypress Woods Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13914 Cypress Woods Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13914 Cypress Woods Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13914 Cypress Woods Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
