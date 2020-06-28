13914 Cypress Woods Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautifully remodeled! 2 Master Bedrooms with pvt/full baths and walk-in closets. Conveniently located in quiet setting. Faces a wooded common area and also has a private back patio/yard. Walk to large community pool! Wood flooring throughout. Stainless steel appliances including fridge, dishwasher and microwave. Granite counter tops in kitchen. Breakfast area plus breakfast bar open to the great room. DETACHED ONE CAR GARAGE! Convenient to highways, schools, shopping and restaurants. Available Mid-April, 2020.