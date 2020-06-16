All apartments in Huntersville
13842 Winmau Lane
13842 Winmau Lane

13842 Winmau Lane · (704) 727-4050
Huntersville
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Garage
Apartments with Pool
Location

13842 Winmau Lane, Huntersville, NC 28078
Vermillion

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1600 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
Exceptionally unique, end unit townhome in the sought after Vermillion community. Quaint community village center with common area gathering space and restaurants. Easy access to downtown Huntersville, Gilead Road shopping and dining, I77 and minutes to Birkdale Village for more shopping and entertainment. The townhome is three levels with a master suite on the lower and upper floors. The lower floor master suite has detailed ceiling mouldings for design and access to private, outdoor patio. The upper level master suite is huge with vaulted ceilings, juliet balcony and two vanities. The main level features a huge living room with hardwood floors and plank ceilings with access to the upper level deck. Perfectly appointed kitchen with granite counters and easy access to upper deck for outdoor dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13842 Winmau Lane have any available units?
13842 Winmau Lane has a unit available for $1,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13842 Winmau Lane have?
Some of 13842 Winmau Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13842 Winmau Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13842 Winmau Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13842 Winmau Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13842 Winmau Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 13842 Winmau Lane offer parking?
No, 13842 Winmau Lane does not offer parking.
Does 13842 Winmau Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13842 Winmau Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13842 Winmau Lane have a pool?
No, 13842 Winmau Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13842 Winmau Lane have accessible units?
No, 13842 Winmau Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13842 Winmau Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13842 Winmau Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 13842 Winmau Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13842 Winmau Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
