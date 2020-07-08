All apartments in Huntersville
Find more places like 13506 Warder Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Huntersville, NC
/
13506 Warder Court
Last updated January 12 2020 at 6:39 AM

13506 Warder Court

13506 Warder Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Huntersville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13506 Warder Court, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cul-de-sac lot w/large yard, no HOA! Large, flat outdoor space to run around or to enjoy entertaining. Spacious two story living room with open floor plan downstairs. Formal dining room downstairs can be used as a playroom or an office, kitchen has a large breakfast nook! Vaulted master bedroom ceiling & dual bathroom vanities. Exterior of home was just completely resided for better insulation quality(2019). Separate shed for tools or shop area. Agent is the homeowner & a licensed real estate agent. Fridge, washer & dryer are are included in the rent for this property. Close to shops, walk to North Mecklenburg Park! Lake Norman & easy access to interstate. Please contact listing agent for a lease application. PAINT & NEW CARPETS UPSTAIRS in 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13506 Warder Court have any available units?
13506 Warder Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 13506 Warder Court have?
Some of 13506 Warder Court's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13506 Warder Court currently offering any rent specials?
13506 Warder Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13506 Warder Court pet-friendly?
No, 13506 Warder Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 13506 Warder Court offer parking?
Yes, 13506 Warder Court offers parking.
Does 13506 Warder Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13506 Warder Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13506 Warder Court have a pool?
No, 13506 Warder Court does not have a pool.
Does 13506 Warder Court have accessible units?
No, 13506 Warder Court does not have accessible units.
Does 13506 Warder Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 13506 Warder Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13506 Warder Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 13506 Warder Court does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Sedgebrook
16930 Sedgebrook Ln
Huntersville, NC 28078
Birkdale Village
16725 Birkdale Commons Pkwy
Huntersville, NC 28078
Brookson Resident Flats
13428 Bryton Gap Rd
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection at The Park
12421 Little Penny Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
Silver Collection Waterford at the Park
11920 Joleen Court
Huntersville, NC 28078
Greys Harbor at Lake Norman
8701 Pinnacle Cross Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078
Fairways at Birkdale
16501 Stonemason Dr
Huntersville, NC 28078

Similar Pages

Huntersville 1 BedroomsHuntersville 2 Bedrooms
Huntersville Apartments with BalconyHuntersville Apartments with Garage
Huntersville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NC
Lake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCThomasville, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College