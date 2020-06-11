All apartments in Huntersville
13506 Melrose Meadow Lane

13506 Melrose Meadow Lane
Location

13506 Melrose Meadow Lane, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home with an unfinished basement in Harvest Pointe. Great room with gas fireplace and nice open floor plan. Updated kitchen that is just a year old which features quartz countertops, an island, a touch sink faucet, touchless garbage cabinet, pantry, and all stainless steel appliances. Hardwood flooring with new carpet in bedrooms. Nice flex room off kitchen with no closet. Master bedroom suite with vaulted ceiling, walk in closet, double sinks and garden tub in bathroom. Unfinished basement with utility room for washer & dryer, and lots of storage room. New stone patio under deck. Exterior has large back yard wtih many mature trees. Covered front porch and a garden on the side yard with muscadine vines and a rain barrel. Neighborhood is connected to Monteith Park which has nice walking trail. Home is occupied and will be available for move in on June 1st, 2020. Don't miss this one, it will not last long!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available 6/1/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 13506 Melrose Meadow Lane have any available units?
13506 Melrose Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 13506 Melrose Meadow Lane have?
Some of 13506 Melrose Meadow Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13506 Melrose Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13506 Melrose Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13506 Melrose Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13506 Melrose Meadow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 13506 Melrose Meadow Lane offer parking?
No, 13506 Melrose Meadow Lane does not offer parking.
Does 13506 Melrose Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13506 Melrose Meadow Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13506 Melrose Meadow Lane have a pool?
No, 13506 Melrose Meadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13506 Melrose Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 13506 Melrose Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13506 Melrose Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 13506 Melrose Meadow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13506 Melrose Meadow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13506 Melrose Meadow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

