13506 Melrose Meadow Lane.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom Home with an unfinished basement in Harvest Pointe. Great room with gas fireplace and nice open floor plan. Updated kitchen that is just a year old which features quartz countertops, an island, a touch sink faucet, touchless garbage cabinet, pantry, and all stainless steel appliances. Hardwood flooring with new carpet in bedrooms. Nice flex room off kitchen with no closet. Master bedroom suite with vaulted ceiling, walk in closet, double sinks and garden tub in bathroom. Unfinished basement with utility room for washer & dryer, and lots of storage room. New stone patio under deck. Exterior has large back yard wtih many mature trees. Covered front porch and a garden on the side yard with muscadine vines and a rain barrel. Neighborhood is connected to Monteith Park which has nice walking trail. Home is occupied and will be available for move in on June 1st, 2020. Don't miss this one, it will not last long!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available 6/1/20

Contact us to schedule a showing.