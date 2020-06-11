13118 Heath Grove Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Single Family Home Available For Rent!!Must see this move in ready open floor plan home with rocking chair front porch in desirable Monteith Place community. SS Appliances, Eat in Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Tile Backsplash, walk-in-Pantry, Hardwood Floors, Family Room Fireplace, Master bath with Garden Tub, Separate Shower & dual Vanities, Fenced yard. Private detached garage leads into rear entrance. Walking distance to Town Aquatic Center, Discovery place kids, North Meck Park and Rosedale shops/restaurants.