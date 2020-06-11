All apartments in Huntersville
Home
/
Huntersville, NC
/
13118 Heath Grove Drive
Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:16 PM

13118 Heath Grove Drive

13118 Heath Grove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13118 Heath Grove Drive, Huntersville, NC 28078

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Single Family Home Available For Rent!!Must see this move in ready open floor plan home with rocking chair front porch in desirable Monteith Place community. SS Appliances, Eat in Kitchen with Granite Counter Tops, Tile Backsplash, walk-in-Pantry, Hardwood Floors, Family Room Fireplace, Master bath with Garden Tub, Separate Shower & dual Vanities, Fenced yard. Private detached garage leads into rear entrance. Walking distance to Town Aquatic Center, Discovery place kids, North Meck Park and Rosedale shops/restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13118 Heath Grove Drive have any available units?
13118 Heath Grove Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 13118 Heath Grove Drive have?
Some of 13118 Heath Grove Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13118 Heath Grove Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13118 Heath Grove Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13118 Heath Grove Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13118 Heath Grove Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 13118 Heath Grove Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13118 Heath Grove Drive offers parking.
Does 13118 Heath Grove Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13118 Heath Grove Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13118 Heath Grove Drive have a pool?
No, 13118 Heath Grove Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13118 Heath Grove Drive have accessible units?
No, 13118 Heath Grove Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13118 Heath Grove Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13118 Heath Grove Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13118 Heath Grove Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13118 Heath Grove Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

