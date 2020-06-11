All apartments in Huntersville
Last updated September 17 2019 at 10:06 PM

13104 Serenity Street

13104 Serenity Street · No Longer Available
Location

13104 Serenity Street, Huntersville, NC 28078
Vermillion

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!***

Gorgeous 5 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath home in the desirable Huntersville community of Vermillion. Rocking Chair Covered Front Porch welcomes you into home. Open Plan with Two Story Foyer, Living/Office with French doors, and dining room lead to the spacious Family Room with lots of light and gas fireplace. Large, Sunny Kitchen lots of storage, stainless appliances, granite countertops, and adjacent Breakfast Area with Breakfast Bar. First floor also includes a Bedroom with Full Bath, perfect for your guests. Upper Level boasts Master bedroom with Private Bath with dual sinks, separate tub and shower, walk-in closet, and tile floor. Three Additional Bedrooms, a full Bath, and Laundry Room finish out this level. Lovely, Level Fenced Backyard with Stamped Concrete Patio, perfect for entertaining. Two Car Garage with driveway. Community has pool, playground, walking trails and two neighborhood restaurants (Harveyï¿½??s and Block Bistro!). Convenient to shopping, dining, I-77 and I-485. Hurry this home will not last long.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 2012
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13104 Serenity Street have any available units?
13104 Serenity Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 13104 Serenity Street have?
Some of 13104 Serenity Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13104 Serenity Street currently offering any rent specials?
13104 Serenity Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13104 Serenity Street pet-friendly?
No, 13104 Serenity Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 13104 Serenity Street offer parking?
Yes, 13104 Serenity Street offers parking.
Does 13104 Serenity Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13104 Serenity Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13104 Serenity Street have a pool?
Yes, 13104 Serenity Street has a pool.
Does 13104 Serenity Street have accessible units?
No, 13104 Serenity Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13104 Serenity Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13104 Serenity Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13104 Serenity Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 13104 Serenity Street does not have units with air conditioning.
