13104 Serenity Street

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

Gorgeous 5 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath home in the desirable Huntersville community of Vermillion. Rocking Chair Covered Front Porch welcomes you into home. Open Plan with Two Story Foyer, Living/Office with French doors, and dining room lead to the spacious Family Room with lots of light and gas fireplace. Large, Sunny Kitchen lots of storage, stainless appliances, granite countertops, and adjacent Breakfast Area with Breakfast Bar. First floor also includes a Bedroom with Full Bath, perfect for your guests. Upper Level boasts Master bedroom with Private Bath with dual sinks, separate tub and shower, walk-in closet, and tile floor. Three Additional Bedrooms, a full Bath, and Laundry Room finish out this level. Lovely, Level Fenced Backyard with Stamped Concrete Patio, perfect for entertaining. Two Car Garage with driveway. Community has pool, playground, walking trails and two neighborhood restaurants (Harveyï¿½??s and Block Bistro!). Convenient to shopping, dining, I-77 and I-485. Hurry this home will not last long.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.



Smoking: No



Year Built: 2012

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.