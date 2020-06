Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Adorable Cottage Bungalow conveniently located in Huntersville, North Carolina. Close to I-77, I-485. Easy Commute times from this location. Home has new kitchen cabinetry, new quartz counter tops, new sink, new kitchen faucet, new dishwasher, new gas range/cooktop, new disposal, new bathroom, new lighting, new electrical, new hot water heater.