Last updated November 1 2019 at 2:18 AM

12358 Swan Wings Place

12358 Swan Wings Place · No Longer Available
Location

12358 Swan Wings Place, Huntersville, NC 28078
Tanners Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
Fabulous 2-Story Town home (end-unit) in Tanners Creek Community for Rent!! This town home is an end-unit with more natural light! Floor plan has main level with upgraded hardwood flooring, new AC unit, great room with fireplace, dining, open kitchen plan with stainless steel appliances, gas range oven, counter-tops, plenty of cabinets, pantry room, half-bath and includes Washer& Dryer. Upper level has 2-bedrooms with full baths and master suite with upgraded walk-in shower. Enjoy the front covered porch, private fenced deck, a perfect place to enjoy a cup of coffee and a detached 1-car garage with concrete driveway in rear and off-street parking in the front. The community amenities include club house, swimming pool, playground, recreation area and sidewalks.Tenant is responsible for utilities. A $50 application fee is required per adult & there is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due along with one-month rent as security deposit (after approval)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12358 Swan Wings Place have any available units?
12358 Swan Wings Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 12358 Swan Wings Place have?
Some of 12358 Swan Wings Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12358 Swan Wings Place currently offering any rent specials?
12358 Swan Wings Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12358 Swan Wings Place pet-friendly?
No, 12358 Swan Wings Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Huntersville.
Does 12358 Swan Wings Place offer parking?
Yes, 12358 Swan Wings Place offers parking.
Does 12358 Swan Wings Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12358 Swan Wings Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12358 Swan Wings Place have a pool?
Yes, 12358 Swan Wings Place has a pool.
Does 12358 Swan Wings Place have accessible units?
No, 12358 Swan Wings Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12358 Swan Wings Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 12358 Swan Wings Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12358 Swan Wings Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12358 Swan Wings Place has units with air conditioning.

