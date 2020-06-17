12358 Swan Wings Place

Amenities

Fabulous 2-Story Town home (end-unit) in Tanners Creek Community for Rent!! This town home is an end-unit with more natural light! Floor plan has main level with upgraded hardwood flooring, new AC unit, great room with fireplace, dining, open kitchen plan with stainless steel appliances, gas range oven, counter-tops, plenty of cabinets, pantry room, half-bath and includes Washer& Dryer. Upper level has 2-bedrooms with full baths and master suite with upgraded walk-in shower. Enjoy the front covered porch, private fenced deck, a perfect place to enjoy a cup of coffee and a detached 1-car garage with concrete driveway in rear and off-street parking in the front. The community amenities include club house, swimming pool, playground, recreation area and sidewalks.Tenant is responsible for utilities. A $50 application fee is required per adult & there is a one-time non-refundable admin fee of $100 due along with one-month rent as security deposit (after approval)