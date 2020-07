Amenities

2-story townhome in the Tanners Creek community For Rent! Main level has large Living Room, open Kitchen with Pantry, Dining Room, Half Bath and Laundry Closet with Washer/Dryer. Upper level has 2 Bedrooms with 2 Full Bathrooms including the Owner's with a walk-in closet. Enjoy a semi-private rear Patio that leads to a Detached 1-Car Garage with alley access. Community pool to enjoy! Tenant is responsible for all utilities and maintenance of patio area. HOA maintains all other exterior lawn areas. Washer/Dryer are provided and will not be repaired or replaced if they fail to operate. No Smoking and absolutely No Pets allowed.