Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pool ceiling fan playground ice maker

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities playground pool

Town home in Caldwell Station available for rent. Home features two stories, kitchen, laundry, living room, half bath, and master bedroom/master bath on the main level. Second story features two full bedrooms and full bathroom. Exterior maintenance included, access to all the amenities Caldwell Station has, such as swimming pool, playground and more.