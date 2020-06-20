All apartments in Huntersville
10224 Willingham Road
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:24 AM

10224 Willingham Road

10224 Willingham Road · No Longer Available
Location

10224 Willingham Road, Huntersville, NC 28078
Hampton Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
24hr maintenance
Fantastic neighborhood of Hampton Ridge offers community pool and is close to all kinds of shopping and restaurants, Birkdale Village and I-77. This 4 BR, 2.5 bath home has ~2500 s.f. and boasts a gourmet kitchen with granite counters and subway tile backsplash, stainless appliances, center island and a sunny breakfast area. The formal dining room and foyer has wood flooring. Formal living room can be used as office space. The great room features a gas fireplace and steps out to a relaxing screened porch that overlooks a tree-lined back yard. Upstairs the master suite has a trey ceiling, walk-in closet and a master bath with dual sink vanity and separate shower and garden tub. Three additional bedrooms are spacious; the 4th BR/bonus has a closet. Community pool is walking distance from the home. Sought-after school district.
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannaot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathliaght Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10224 Willingham Road have any available units?
10224 Willingham Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Huntersville, NC.
What amenities does 10224 Willingham Road have?
Some of 10224 Willingham Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10224 Willingham Road currently offering any rent specials?
10224 Willingham Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10224 Willingham Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 10224 Willingham Road is pet friendly.
Does 10224 Willingham Road offer parking?
No, 10224 Willingham Road does not offer parking.
Does 10224 Willingham Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10224 Willingham Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10224 Willingham Road have a pool?
Yes, 10224 Willingham Road has a pool.
Does 10224 Willingham Road have accessible units?
No, 10224 Willingham Road does not have accessible units.
Does 10224 Willingham Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 10224 Willingham Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10224 Willingham Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 10224 Willingham Road does not have units with air conditioning.
