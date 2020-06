Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Beautiful end-unit townhouse in the heart of Holly Springs! Fresh paint with beautiful hardwoods on the first floor. Huge Owner's Suite with garden tub and separate shower includes a large master walk-in closet. Two secondary bedrooms are connected by a "Jack-and-Jill" bathroom for easy access. Second floor laundry room with cabinet storage provides excellent utility. Close to shops, restaurants and HWY 55, this home has it all.