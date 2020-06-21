All apartments in Greensboro
Find more places like 5305 N. Oaks Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greensboro, NC
/
5305 N. Oaks Drive
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

5305 N. Oaks Drive

5305 North Oaks Drive · (336) 355-6677
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Greensboro
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5305 North Oaks Drive, Greensboro, NC 27455
North Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5305 N. Oaks Drive · Avail. Jun 22

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1440 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5305 N. Oaks Drive Available 06/22/20 COMING SOON! Beautiful Cape Cod Minutes From Lake Jeanette 27455 - Do not miss out on this great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Living room features a cozy fireplace and opens comfortably into the kitchen/breakfast area. Kitchen comes with all appliances, beautiful granite counter tops, and plenty of cabinet space. Breakfast area opens up to back patio, overlooking the large, fenced back yard. Spacious master bedroom is located on the main level and features a walk-in closet and a garden tub.

24 month lease, Security Deposit & Lease Admin Fee applies.

Copy and paste the following link in your web browser for convenient scheduling:

Or call our agent for a showing! 336-355-6688

AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Real Property Management is a licensed Real Estate Agency that exclusively markets and represents this listing. We do not advertise on Craigslist. We would never ask you to wire money, request funds through a payment app for initial rent, deposits, or take the key after your showing to move-in. www.rpmtriad.com

(RLNE3908760)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5305 N. Oaks Drive have any available units?
5305 N. Oaks Drive has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does 5305 N. Oaks Drive have?
Some of 5305 N. Oaks Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5305 N. Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5305 N. Oaks Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5305 N. Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5305 N. Oaks Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5305 N. Oaks Drive offer parking?
No, 5305 N. Oaks Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5305 N. Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5305 N. Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5305 N. Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 5305 N. Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5305 N. Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 5305 N. Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5305 N. Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5305 N. Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5305 N. Oaks Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park Forest
3214 Brassfield Rd
Greensboro, NC 27410
Abbington Place
1521 Bridford Pkwy
Greensboro, NC 27407
Woodland Park
3047 Pisgah Pl
Greensboro, NC 27455
Landon Creek
4495 Old Battleground Rd, Apt 1H
Greensboro, NC 27410
Spencer Crossing
3431 North Church Street
Greensboro, NC 27405
The Avenue
5939 W Friendly Ave
Greensboro, NC 27410
Timbercreek
1015 Glendale Dr
Greensboro, NC 27406
Plantation at Pleasant Ridge
1198 Pleasant Ridge Rd
Greensboro, NC 27409

Similar Pages

Greensboro 1 BedroomsGreensboro 2 Bedrooms
Greensboro Apartments with PoolGreensboro Dog Friendly Apartments
Greensboro Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Durham, NCWinston-Salem, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NC
Concord, NCHigh Point, NCApex, NCBurlington, NC
Carrboro, NCKernersville, NCMebane, NCSalisbury, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Greensboro
Greensboro CollegeCatawba College
Forsyth Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity