Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

5305 N. Oaks Drive Available 06/22/20 COMING SOON! Beautiful Cape Cod Minutes From Lake Jeanette 27455 - Do not miss out on this great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home. Living room features a cozy fireplace and opens comfortably into the kitchen/breakfast area. Kitchen comes with all appliances, beautiful granite counter tops, and plenty of cabinet space. Breakfast area opens up to back patio, overlooking the large, fenced back yard. Spacious master bedroom is located on the main level and features a walk-in closet and a garden tub.



24 month lease, Security Deposit & Lease Admin Fee applies.



Copy and paste the following link in your web browser for convenient scheduling:



Or call our agent for a showing! 336-355-6688



AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Real Property Management is a licensed Real Estate Agency that exclusively markets and represents this listing. We do not advertise on Craigslist. We would never ask you to wire money, request funds through a payment app for initial rent, deposits, or take the key after your showing to move-in. www.rpmtriad.com



(RLNE3908760)