Last updated July 23 2020 at 9:29 AM

4915 Tower Rd # D

4915 Tower Road · (336) 617-5720
Location

4915 Tower Road, Greensboro, NC 27410
Hamilton Hills

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4915 Tower Rd # D · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
pool
1 Level Townhome in Greensboro - 1 story townhouse with 3 Bedroom and 2 full baths. Private back with fence. No smoking inside the house. No Pets. Market parking. Neighborhood pool. Living room, dining roon, breakfast nook, laundry room with storage and shelving. Move in ready.
Listed by Piedmont Rental Homes LLC
rent@piedmontrentalhomes.com
CDC Covid safety practices at all showings.

Qualifications include CREDIT score OVER 600 with good payment history for ALL financially responsible tenants. Verified income of 3 & 1/2 times the rent monthly, NOT Section 8 eligible, no co-signers and no prior evictions or landlord disputes. Criminal history must be explained. No smoking inside the house. No Pets. Everyone living in the house over Age 18 MUST apply.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5936118)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4915 Tower Rd # D have any available units?
4915 Tower Rd # D has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
Is 4915 Tower Rd # D currently offering any rent specials?
4915 Tower Rd # D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4915 Tower Rd # D pet-friendly?
No, 4915 Tower Rd # D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greensboro.
Does 4915 Tower Rd # D offer parking?
Yes, 4915 Tower Rd # D offers parking.
Does 4915 Tower Rd # D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4915 Tower Rd # D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4915 Tower Rd # D have a pool?
Yes, 4915 Tower Rd # D has a pool.
Does 4915 Tower Rd # D have accessible units?
No, 4915 Tower Rd # D does not have accessible units.
Does 4915 Tower Rd # D have units with dishwashers?
No, 4915 Tower Rd # D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4915 Tower Rd # D have units with air conditioning?
No, 4915 Tower Rd # D does not have units with air conditioning.
