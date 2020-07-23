4915 Tower Rd # D

Amenities

on-site laundry parking pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking pool

1 Level Townhome in Greensboro - 1 story townhouse with 3 Bedroom and 2 full baths. Private back with fence. No smoking inside the house. No Pets. Market parking. Neighborhood pool. Living room, dining roon, breakfast nook, laundry room with storage and shelving. Move in ready.

Listed by Piedmont Rental Homes LLC

rent@piedmontrentalhomes.com

CDC Covid safety practices at all showings.



Qualifications include CREDIT score OVER 600 with good payment history for ALL financially responsible tenants. Verified income of 3 & 1/2 times the rent monthly, NOT Section 8 eligible, no co-signers and no prior evictions or landlord disputes. Criminal history must be explained. No smoking inside the house. No Pets. Everyone living in the house over Age 18 MUST apply.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5936118)