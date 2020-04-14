All apartments in Greensboro
Last updated June 17 2020 at 4:00 PM

4731 Tower Road

4731 Tower Road · No Longer Available
Location

4731 Tower Road, Greensboro, NC 27410

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
NW Two Story Townhome in Desirable Location.
Just Painted. New Wood Like Flooring on Main level and New Capet in Bedrooms.
Kitchen has: Stove, Refrigerator, Built-In Microwave and a Dish-washer.
Living Room has an Electric Fire Place.
Central Air Conditioning and All Electric.
Two Bedrooms and Two and ½ Bathrooms. Both bedrooms are located on the second floor. Lots of Closet Space.
Ceiling Fans and Blinds on the Windows.
Private Fenced Patio area with Utility Room.
Community has Swimming Pool.
Rent is $995 and Security Deposit is also $995 and there is a $50 application fee per adult.
Address: 4731 Tower Road, Greensboro NC 27410
Directions: From W. Friendly or W. Market Street turn onto Muirs Chapel Rd., then turn onto Tower Road.
For more information or to set up an appointment to view the property please call Triad Property Managers at 336-365-8020.

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities


