Amenities

NW Two Story Townhome in Desirable Location.

Just Painted. New Wood Like Flooring on Main level and New Capet in Bedrooms.

Kitchen has: Stove, Refrigerator, Built-In Microwave and a Dish-washer.

Living Room has an Electric Fire Place.

Central Air Conditioning and All Electric.

Two Bedrooms and Two and ½ Bathrooms. Both bedrooms are located on the second floor. Lots of Closet Space.

Ceiling Fans and Blinds on the Windows.

Private Fenced Patio area with Utility Room.

Community has Swimming Pool.

Rent is $995 and Security Deposit is also $995 and there is a $50 application fee per adult.

Address: 4731 Tower Road, Greensboro NC 27410

Directions: From W. Friendly or W. Market Street turn onto Muirs Chapel Rd., then turn onto Tower Road.

For more information or to set up an appointment to view the property please call Triad Property Managers at 336-365-8020.



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.