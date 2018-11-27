All apartments in Greensboro
4339 Carlys Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

4339 Carlys Way

4339 Carly's Way · (336) 617-5720
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4339 Carly's Way, Greensboro, NC 27410

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4339 Carlys Way · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1360 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
alarm system
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
alarm system
parking
pool
Very Nice Townhome In Greensboro NC - Very nice townhome in Greensboro NC. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. 1 1/2 story end unit. Back storage and patio. Cute front porch. Neighborhood pool. Close to highways, dining and shopping. Spacious kitchen with breakfast bar and dining area. Updates throughout the townhome. Alarm system is monitored and included in rent. 2 marked parking spaces out front and plenty of guest space. Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator included.
Listed by Piedmont Rental Homes LLC
rent@piedmontrentalhomes.com
Qualifications include credit score over 600, verified income of 3 and 1/2 times the rent monthly, NOT Section 8 eligible, no co-signers and no prior evictions. No Pets. Everyone living in the house over Age 18 MUST apply.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5849029)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4339 Carlys Way have any available units?
4339 Carlys Way has a unit available for $1,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does 4339 Carlys Way have?
Some of 4339 Carlys Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4339 Carlys Way currently offering any rent specials?
4339 Carlys Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4339 Carlys Way pet-friendly?
No, 4339 Carlys Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greensboro.
Does 4339 Carlys Way offer parking?
Yes, 4339 Carlys Way does offer parking.
Does 4339 Carlys Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4339 Carlys Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4339 Carlys Way have a pool?
Yes, 4339 Carlys Way has a pool.
Does 4339 Carlys Way have accessible units?
No, 4339 Carlys Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4339 Carlys Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4339 Carlys Way does not have units with dishwashers.
