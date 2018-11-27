4339 Carlys Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking pool alarm system refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 alarm system parking pool

Very Nice Townhome In Greensboro NC - Very nice townhome in Greensboro NC. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. 1 1/2 story end unit. Back storage and patio. Cute front porch. Neighborhood pool. Close to highways, dining and shopping. Spacious kitchen with breakfast bar and dining area. Updates throughout the townhome. Alarm system is monitored and included in rent. 2 marked parking spaces out front and plenty of guest space. Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator included.

Listed by Piedmont Rental Homes LLC

rent@piedmontrentalhomes.com

Qualifications include credit score over 600, verified income of 3 and 1/2 times the rent monthly, NOT Section 8 eligible, no co-signers and no prior evictions. No Pets. Everyone living in the house over Age 18 MUST apply.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5849029)