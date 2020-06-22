4312-A Edith Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly extra storage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 Bed / 1 Bath Condo Near Wendover Avenue - Comfortable, affordable condo with 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Located near Wendover Ave and I-40 for convenient commute to work or shopping. Functional kitchen with ample cabinets, range/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. Separate dining area and living room. Wood floors throughout. Washer included as a convenience. Patio and storage closet. Nice back yard for play. It won't last long. Call now!



24 month lease, Security Deposit and Lease Administration Fee Apply.



Copy and paste the following link in your web browser for convenient scheduling:: https://showmojo.com/l/c189852073 Or call our agent for a showing! 336-355-6688



AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Real Property Management is a licensed Real Estate Agency and exclusively markets and represents this listing. We do not advertise on Craigslist. We would never ask you to wire money, request funds through a payment app for initial rent, deposits, or take the key after your showing to move-in.



(RLNE5771910)