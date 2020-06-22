All apartments in Greensboro
4312-A Edith Lane

4312 Edith Ln · (336) 355-6677
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4312 Edith Ln, Greensboro, NC 27409
The Thicket

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4312-A Edith Lane · Avail. now

$825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 938 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bed / 1 Bath Condo Near Wendover Avenue - Comfortable, affordable condo with 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Located near Wendover Ave and I-40 for convenient commute to work or shopping. Functional kitchen with ample cabinets, range/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, and built-in microwave. Separate dining area and living room. Wood floors throughout. Washer included as a convenience. Patio and storage closet. Nice back yard for play. It won't last long. Call now!

24 month lease, Security Deposit and Lease Administration Fee Apply.

Copy and paste the following link in your web browser for convenient scheduling:: https://showmojo.com/l/c189852073 Or call our agent for a showing! 336-355-6688

AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Real Property Management is a licensed Real Estate Agency and exclusively markets and represents this listing. We do not advertise on Craigslist. We would never ask you to wire money, request funds through a payment app for initial rent, deposits, or take the key after your showing to move-in.

(RLNE5771910)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

