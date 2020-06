Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Move in ready spacious ranch home with fresh painted and new flooring. All appliances in kitchen. Separate DR & LR with vaulted ceilings. Close proximity to Innovation Cornerstone, Downtown Greenway, Farmers Curb Market, War Memorial Stadium, and North Carolina A&T State University. This home is available now and won't last long. Call today to view this property.