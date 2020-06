Amenities

3 bedroom with garage in Reedy Fork! - Enjoy a spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in the Reedy Fork Neighborhood! This home offers a spacious living room with gas fireplace, concrete patio with privacy fence and attached 2 car garage. The Reedy Fork Neighborhood offers many amenities including a pool (1 time pool fee required).



Washer & Dryer for tenant us. Should they stop working, it shall be tenant responsibility to provide their own. MUST contact property manager to remove the units.



Call to schedule your showing. The Carolina Crew will begin showing this property 6/17/20.



