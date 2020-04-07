3712 Cotswold Ave Unit M

Amenities
Maintenance free living Large 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo off Battleground Ave in North of Greensboro - Second level maintenance free living 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo off Battleground Ave in North of Greensboro. Convenient to Highways, Restaurants & Shopping!
• Large & Open Living/Dining Room
• Plenty of kitchen counter/cabinet space, pantry and barstool seating
• Large Master Bedroom features great walk-in closet.
• Master Bath has walk-in shower.
• Large laundry room with washer/dryer set
• Private Covered Balcony Overlooking Wooded Area
• HOA covers garbage/sewer/water/Lawn care
COVID-19 Disclaimer: For the foreseeable future, all showings will be no-contact to ensure everyone's safety. If you are interested in a virtual tour, please indicate your preferred method (FaceTime, Google Hangouts, Skype, etc.).
This property requires a 650+ credit score, a minimum income of at least 3x’s the monthly rent to qualify and clean rental history.
Pets are considered upon approval and refundable pet deposit.
Offered by Acorn + Oak Triad Property Management. Email jacqueline@acorn-oak.com to schedule a tour today! For more information or to schedule a showing, please visit us at http://triad.acorn-oak.com
(RLNE5680628)