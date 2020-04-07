All apartments in Greensboro
3712 Cotswold Ave Unit M
3712 Cotswold Ave Unit M

3712 Cotswold Avenue · (336) 443-0199 ext. 33
Location

3712 Cotswold Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27410

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3712 Cotswold Ave Unit M · Avail. now

$850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Maintenance free living Large 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo off Battleground Ave in North of Greensboro - Second level maintenance free living 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo off Battleground Ave in North of Greensboro. Convenient to Highways, Restaurants & Shopping!

• Large & Open Living/Dining Room
• Plenty of kitchen counter/cabinet space, pantry and barstool seating
• Large Master Bedroom features great walk-in closet.
• Master Bath has walk-in shower.
• Large laundry room with washer/dryer set
• Private Covered Balcony Overlooking Wooded Area
• HOA covers garbage/sewer/water/Lawn care

COVID-19 Disclaimer: For the foreseeable future, all showings will be no-contact to ensure everyone's safety. If you are interested in a virtual tour, please indicate your preferred method (FaceTime, Google Hangouts, Skype, etc.).

This property requires a 650+ credit score, a minimum income of at least 3x’s the monthly rent to qualify and clean rental history.

Pets are considered upon approval and refundable pet deposit.

Offered by Acorn + Oak Triad Property Management. Email jacqueline@acorn-oak.com to schedule a tour today! For more information or to schedule a showing, please visit us at http://triad.acorn-oak.com

(RLNE5680628)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3712 Cotswold Ave Unit M have any available units?
3712 Cotswold Ave Unit M has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does 3712 Cotswold Ave Unit M have?
Some of 3712 Cotswold Ave Unit M's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3712 Cotswold Ave Unit M currently offering any rent specials?
3712 Cotswold Ave Unit M isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3712 Cotswold Ave Unit M pet-friendly?
Yes, 3712 Cotswold Ave Unit M is pet friendly.
Does 3712 Cotswold Ave Unit M offer parking?
No, 3712 Cotswold Ave Unit M does not offer parking.
Does 3712 Cotswold Ave Unit M have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3712 Cotswold Ave Unit M offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3712 Cotswold Ave Unit M have a pool?
No, 3712 Cotswold Ave Unit M does not have a pool.
Does 3712 Cotswold Ave Unit M have accessible units?
No, 3712 Cotswold Ave Unit M does not have accessible units.
Does 3712 Cotswold Ave Unit M have units with dishwashers?
No, 3712 Cotswold Ave Unit M does not have units with dishwashers.
