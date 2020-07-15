All apartments in Greensboro
Find more places like 3711 Sagamore Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greensboro, NC
/
3711 Sagamore Dr.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

3711 Sagamore Dr.

3711 Sagamore Drive · (336) 355-6677
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Greensboro
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3711 Sagamore Drive, Greensboro, NC 27410

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3711 Sagamore Dr. · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2287 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Modern One Level Living in 27410! - *NORTHWEST HIGH SCHOOL / KERNODLE MIDDLE / PEARCE ELEM* Ranch home in THE CARDINAL completely renovated and brought into the 21st century with gourmet kitchen with granite counters, new cabinets, backsplash, SS appliances, tons of counter space. Vaulted ceiling in living room and den, large bedrooms, master bathroom is incredible with tile shower and suspended vanity. Basement 2 car garage plenty of storage area. Large deck and fenced yard.

24 Month Lease, Security Deposit and Lease Administration Fee Apply

AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Real Property Management is a licensed Real Estate Agency that exclusively markets and represents this listing. We do not advertise on Craigslist. We would never ask you to wire money, request funds through a payment app for initial rent, deposits, or take the key after your showing to move-in. www.rpmtriad.com

(RLNE3740732)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3711 Sagamore Dr. have any available units?
3711 Sagamore Dr. has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does 3711 Sagamore Dr. have?
Some of 3711 Sagamore Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3711 Sagamore Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3711 Sagamore Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3711 Sagamore Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3711 Sagamore Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3711 Sagamore Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 3711 Sagamore Dr. offers parking.
Does 3711 Sagamore Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3711 Sagamore Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3711 Sagamore Dr. have a pool?
No, 3711 Sagamore Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3711 Sagamore Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3711 Sagamore Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3711 Sagamore Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3711 Sagamore Dr. has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3711 Sagamore Dr.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park Forest
3214 Brassfield Rd
Greensboro, NC 27410
Legacy at Friendly Manor
5402 Friendly Manor Dr
Greensboro, NC 27410
Enclave at Deep River
4203 River Birch Loop
Greensboro, NC 27265
Hawthorne at Friendly
900 Hobbs Road
Greensboro, NC 27410
Encore North
3619 N Elm St
Greensboro, NC 27455
Hawthorne at Oak Ridge
5855 Old Oak Ridge Rd
Greensboro, NC 27410
The Reserve at Greenwood
515 Carowill Dr
Greensboro, NC 27455
Drawbridge Creek
3520 Drawbridge Pkwy
Greensboro, NC 27410

Similar Pages

Greensboro 1 BedroomsGreensboro 2 Bedrooms
Greensboro Apartments with PoolsGreensboro Dog Friendly Apartments
Greensboro Pet Friendly PlacesOrange County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Durham, NCWinston-Salem, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NC
Concord, NCHigh Point, NCApex, NCBurlington, NC
Carrboro, NCKernersville, NCMebane, NCSalisbury, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Greensboro
Greensboro CollegeCatawba College
Forsyth Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity