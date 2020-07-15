3711 Sagamore Dr.

Amenities

Modern One Level Living in 27410! - *NORTHWEST HIGH SCHOOL / KERNODLE MIDDLE / PEARCE ELEM* Ranch home in THE CARDINAL completely renovated and brought into the 21st century with gourmet kitchen with granite counters, new cabinets, backsplash, SS appliances, tons of counter space. Vaulted ceiling in living room and den, large bedrooms, master bathroom is incredible with tile shower and suspended vanity. Basement 2 car garage plenty of storage area. Large deck and fenced yard.



24 Month Lease, Security Deposit and Lease Administration Fee Apply



