All apartments in Greensboro
Find more places like 2517-F Patriot Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Greensboro, NC
/
2517-F Patriot Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

2517-F Patriot Way

2517 Patriot Way · (336) 272-0767 ext. 108
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Greensboro
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2517 Patriot Way, Greensboro, NC 27408

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2517-F Patriot Way · Avail. Jul 8

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
2517-F Patriot Way Available 07/08/20 3 BR Francisco Place townhome off Battleground/Cone and convenient to Greenway - Currently not showing
Do you want to be close to the Battleground/Lawndale area? Then this townhome is perfect for you. Featuring a living room, dining room, and fenced patio this property has plenty of space to relax after a long day. The kitchen features a dishwasher, fridge, stove, and washer/dryer hookups in the storage room. Give us a call to tour today!
Please call our office to set up a tour of the property (336)272-0767. Go to our website, www.gsorentahome.com to view more listings like this home. Thanks, Rent-A-Home of the Triad, Inc.

(RLNE3312483)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2517-F Patriot Way have any available units?
2517-F Patriot Way has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does 2517-F Patriot Way have?
Some of 2517-F Patriot Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2517-F Patriot Way currently offering any rent specials?
2517-F Patriot Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2517-F Patriot Way pet-friendly?
No, 2517-F Patriot Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greensboro.
Does 2517-F Patriot Way offer parking?
No, 2517-F Patriot Way does not offer parking.
Does 2517-F Patriot Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2517-F Patriot Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2517-F Patriot Way have a pool?
No, 2517-F Patriot Way does not have a pool.
Does 2517-F Patriot Way have accessible units?
No, 2517-F Patriot Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2517-F Patriot Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2517-F Patriot Way has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 2517-F Patriot Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Legacy at Friendly Manor
5402 Friendly Manor Dr
Greensboro, NC 27410
Park Place
2 Hiltin Pl
Greensboro, NC 27409
Enclave at Deep River
4203 River Birch Loop
Greensboro, NC 27265
The Village Lofts
309 Pisgah Church Rd
Greensboro, NC 27455
Brannon Park
3822 Mizell Rd
Greensboro, NC 27405
Woodland Park
3047 Pisgah Pl
Greensboro, NC 27455
Waterford Place
101 Shore Lake Dr
Greensboro, NC 27455
Brassfield Park
1921 New Garden Rd
Greensboro, NC 27410

Similar Pages

Greensboro 1 BedroomsGreensboro 2 Bedrooms
Greensboro Apartments with PoolGreensboro Dog Friendly Apartments
Greensboro Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Durham, NCWinston-Salem, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NC
Concord, NCHigh Point, NCApex, NCBurlington, NC
Carrboro, NCKernersville, NCMebane, NCSalisbury, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeUniversity of North Carolina at Greensboro
Greensboro CollegeCatawba College
Forsyth Technical Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity