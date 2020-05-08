All apartments in Greensboro
2233 Delta Place

2233 Delta Place · (336) 544-0599 ext. 103
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2233 Delta Place, Greensboro, NC 27406

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2233 Delta Place · Avail. now

$750

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
**2 BED ALL ELECTRIC HOUSE WITH FENCE** - This adorable single family Ranch style home is approximately 800 sq. ft and has 2 bedrooms and, 1 bath is all-electric and rents for $750.00 a month. This home comes with stove, refrigerator and washer and dryer connections. A Large secluded backyard. It is in the vicinity of Archer Elementary, Frazier Middle, And Ben L. Smith H.S. It is interstate Accessible, close proximity to Four Seasons Mall, adjacent to numerous restaurants, entertainment, and area parks all with the closeness of Gate City Blvd. Get a complete listing of all of our vacant properties at www.werenttoday.com. Security deposit equal to one month required. A $30 application fee applies.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5316375)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2233 Delta Place have any available units?
2233 Delta Place has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does 2233 Delta Place have?
Some of 2233 Delta Place's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2233 Delta Place currently offering any rent specials?
2233 Delta Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2233 Delta Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2233 Delta Place is pet friendly.
Does 2233 Delta Place offer parking?
No, 2233 Delta Place does not offer parking.
Does 2233 Delta Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2233 Delta Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2233 Delta Place have a pool?
No, 2233 Delta Place does not have a pool.
Does 2233 Delta Place have accessible units?
No, 2233 Delta Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2233 Delta Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 2233 Delta Place does not have units with dishwashers.
