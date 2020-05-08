2233 Delta Place

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly range refrigerator

**2 BED ALL ELECTRIC HOUSE WITH FENCE** - This adorable single family Ranch style home is approximately 800 sq. ft and has 2 bedrooms and, 1 bath is all-electric and rents for $750.00 a month. This home comes with stove, refrigerator and washer and dryer connections. A Large secluded backyard. It is in the vicinity of Archer Elementary, Frazier Middle, And Ben L. Smith H.S. It is interstate Accessible, close proximity to Four Seasons Mall, adjacent to numerous restaurants, entertainment, and area parks all with the closeness of Gate City Blvd. Get a complete listing of all of our vacant properties at www.werenttoday.com. Security deposit equal to one month required. A $30 application fee applies.



No Cats Allowed



