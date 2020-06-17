All apartments in Greensboro
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:02 AM

1715 Kay St.

1715 Kay Street · (336) 355-6677
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1715 Kay Street, Greensboro, NC 27405

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1715 Kay St. · Avail. now

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1376 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
garage
Spacious Living, Convenient Location! - Spacious 3BR & 2BA home with new laminate floors throughout. Fresh neutral paint, clean & updated. Vaulted ceiling in living room with gas-log fireplace. 1-car garage & private deck off the back. Neighborhood playground across street, quiet community, quick access to Wendover and HW29.

Security Deposit & Lease Admin Fee applies.

Or call and schedule a viewing with out showing agent 336-355-6688

AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Real Property Management is a licensed Real Estate Agency and exclusively markets and represents this listing. We do not advertise on Craigslist. We would never ask you to wire money, request funds through a payment app for initial rent, deposits, or take the key after your showing to move-in.

(RLNE3020033)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1715 Kay St. have any available units?
1715 Kay St. has a unit available for $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Greensboro, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greensboro Rent Report.
What amenities does 1715 Kay St. have?
Some of 1715 Kay St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1715 Kay St. currently offering any rent specials?
1715 Kay St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1715 Kay St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1715 Kay St. is pet friendly.
Does 1715 Kay St. offer parking?
Yes, 1715 Kay St. does offer parking.
Does 1715 Kay St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1715 Kay St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1715 Kay St. have a pool?
No, 1715 Kay St. does not have a pool.
Does 1715 Kay St. have accessible units?
No, 1715 Kay St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1715 Kay St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1715 Kay St. has units with dishwashers.
