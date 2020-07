Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

Luxury! - No need to look any more!

This is one of the nicest homes in The Arbors!

You will love the gorgeous bamboo floors, updated kitchen with all appliances included and 2nd floor washer/dryer connection.

This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is ready for you to move in! The convenient location to Greensboro, Burlington and Elon will put this home at the top of your list.



This home does not accept Section 8, applicants with prior evictions or criminal backgrounds.



(RLNE4782202)