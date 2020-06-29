952 Bond Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom, 1 Bath in Gastonia, NC Available Now!



Hurry, this rental will not last long!



Available now, move in ready!



Kitchen is equipped with a fridge, stove, and microwave.



Professionally managed by SRP Management.



Access a self showing & apply through www.srpmanagement.net.

Application fee is non refundable.

Details & Inquiries, text our office at 704-868-4065.



Tenant is responsible for utilities and lawn maintenance.



Pets considered, if approved it is a $350 non refundable pet fee & extra $15/month for pet rent.



Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $895, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.