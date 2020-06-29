All apartments in Gastonia
952 Bond Avenue
952 Bond Avenue

952 Bond Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

952 Bond Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

pet friendly
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath in Gastonia, NC Available Now!

Hurry, this rental will not last long!

Available now, move in ready!

Kitchen is equipped with a fridge, stove, and microwave.

Professionally managed by SRP Management.

Access a self showing & apply through www.srpmanagement.net.
Application fee is non refundable.
Details & Inquiries, text our office at 704-868-4065.

Tenant is responsible for utilities and lawn maintenance.

Pets considered, if approved it is a $350 non refundable pet fee & extra $15/month for pet rent.

Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $69, Security Deposit: $895, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

