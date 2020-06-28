All apartments in Gastonia
823 Williams Street
Last updated April 1 2020 at 5:10 PM

823 Williams Street

823 Williams Street · No Longer Available
Location

823 Williams Street, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Just Reduced!!***Available Now*** Adorable 3BR 1BA Gastonia home features 1100 Sq Ft of living space with great curb appeal and entry! Interior hardwood floors in shared living and dining room plus a cozy eat-in kitchen! Tiled bathroom and a tremendously large backyard! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter's insurance required.

High school: Hunter Huss High School

Middle school: York Chester Middle School

Elementary school: Pleasant Ridge Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

