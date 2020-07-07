All apartments in Gastonia
Last updated April 22 2020 at 11:35 PM

820 Miller Street

820 Miller Street · No Longer Available
Location

820 Miller Street, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Nice 2 bed 1 bath remodeled home, with large backyard, new deck on back Hardwood floors throughout

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 Miller Street have any available units?
820 Miller Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 820 Miller Street have?
Some of 820 Miller Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 Miller Street currently offering any rent specials?
820 Miller Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 Miller Street pet-friendly?
No, 820 Miller Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 820 Miller Street offer parking?
Yes, 820 Miller Street offers parking.
Does 820 Miller Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 Miller Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 Miller Street have a pool?
No, 820 Miller Street does not have a pool.
Does 820 Miller Street have accessible units?
No, 820 Miller Street does not have accessible units.
Does 820 Miller Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 820 Miller Street does not have units with dishwashers.

