Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Gastonia
Find more places like 820 Miller Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
820 Miller Street
Last updated April 22 2020 at 11:35 PM
1 of 14
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
820 Miller Street
820 Miller Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gastonia
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
820 Miller Street, Gastonia, NC 28052
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Nice 2 bed 1 bath remodeled home, with large backyard, new deck on back Hardwood floors throughout
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 820 Miller Street have any available units?
820 Miller Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gastonia, NC
.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gastonia Rent Report
.
What amenities does 820 Miller Street have?
Some of 820 Miller Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 820 Miller Street currently offering any rent specials?
820 Miller Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 Miller Street pet-friendly?
No, 820 Miller Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gastonia
.
Does 820 Miller Street offer parking?
Yes, 820 Miller Street offers parking.
Does 820 Miller Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 820 Miller Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 Miller Street have a pool?
No, 820 Miller Street does not have a pool.
Does 820 Miller Street have accessible units?
No, 820 Miller Street does not have accessible units.
Does 820 Miller Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 820 Miller Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Georgetowne Woods
1701 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052
Similar Pages
Gastonia 1 Bedrooms
Gastonia 2 Bedrooms
Gastonia Apartments with Parking
Gastonia Cheap Places
Gastonia Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Charlotte, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Spartanburg, SC
Huntersville, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Salisbury, NC
Mint Hill, NC
Davidson, NC
Lake Wylie, SC
Boiling Springs, SC
Mount Holly, NC
Tega Cay, SC
Pineville, NC
Clover, SC
Denver, NC
Chester, SC
Waxhaw, NC
Apartments Near Colleges
Spartanburg Community College
Wofford College
York Technical College
Catawba College
Catawba Valley Community College