Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated key fob access ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities ice maker microwave recently renovated Property Amenities key fob access cats allowed dogs allowed

Just renovated 2 bedroom unit. Microwave, ice maker, new flooring, washer connection.



No Section 8.



This is a keyless smart home which includes air filter service and asset protection plan and other Resident Benefits for additional $49/mo.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.