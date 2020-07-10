Sign Up
654 Dundeen Drive
Last updated June 5 2020 at 11:34 PM
654 Dundeen Drive
654 Dundeen Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
654 Dundeen Drive, Gastonia, NC 28052
Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Conveniently located this cute ranch won't last long! Home has new flooring, new kitchen, updated bathroom, washer and dryer are included. Great storage building in the backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 654 Dundeen Drive have any available units?
654 Dundeen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gastonia, NC
.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Gastonia Rent Report
.
Is 654 Dundeen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
654 Dundeen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 654 Dundeen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 654 Dundeen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gastonia
.
Does 654 Dundeen Drive offer parking?
No, 654 Dundeen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 654 Dundeen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 654 Dundeen Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 654 Dundeen Drive have a pool?
No, 654 Dundeen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 654 Dundeen Drive have accessible units?
No, 654 Dundeen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 654 Dundeen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 654 Dundeen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 654 Dundeen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 654 Dundeen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
