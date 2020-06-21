631 N. Weldon St

Amenities

BY APPT ONLY - GASTONIA - 2 BEDROOM / 1 BATHROOM - FENCED YARD - This adorable bungalow offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom on a large lot (.44 acres). Washer and Dryer and Refrigerator are included. Lots of updates including new hot water heater, baseboard heating, updated bathroom, ceiling fan, garbage disposal. This large lot offers a flat, fenced in yard with patio for entertaining and a storage shed. Close to downtown and the new FUSE District. Hurry, this one won't last long!



Ask our leasing manager how you can secure this home NOW and pay deposit LATER!