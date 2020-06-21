All apartments in Gastonia
Gastonia, NC
631 N. Weldon St
Last updated June 20 2020 at 7:42 PM

631 N. Weldon St

631 North Weldon Street · (704) 594-3003
Location

631 North Weldon Street, Gastonia, NC 28052

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jun 30

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
recently renovated
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
BY APPT ONLY - GASTONIA - 2 BEDROOM / 1 BATHROOM - FENCED YARD - This adorable bungalow offers 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom on a large lot (.44 acres). Washer and Dryer and Refrigerator are included. Lots of updates including new hot water heater, baseboard heating, updated bathroom, ceiling fan, garbage disposal. This large lot offers a flat, fenced in yard with patio for entertaining and a storage shed. Close to downtown and the new FUSE District. Hurry, this one won't last long!

Ask our leasing manager how you can secure this home NOW and pay deposit LATER!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 631 N. Weldon St have any available units?
631 N. Weldon St has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 631 N. Weldon St have?
Some of 631 N. Weldon St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 631 N. Weldon St currently offering any rent specials?
631 N. Weldon St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 631 N. Weldon St pet-friendly?
No, 631 N. Weldon St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 631 N. Weldon St offer parking?
No, 631 N. Weldon St does not offer parking.
Does 631 N. Weldon St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 631 N. Weldon St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 631 N. Weldon St have a pool?
No, 631 N. Weldon St does not have a pool.
Does 631 N. Weldon St have accessible units?
No, 631 N. Weldon St does not have accessible units.
Does 631 N. Weldon St have units with dishwashers?
No, 631 N. Weldon St does not have units with dishwashers.
