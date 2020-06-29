All apartments in Gastonia
Find more places like 614 Park Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gastonia, NC
/
614 Park Terrace
Last updated March 5 2020 at 10:25 PM

614 Park Terrace

614 Park Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gastonia
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

614 Park Terrace, Gastonia, NC 28054

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
***Available Now*** Adorable 3 BR 1 BA ranch with gardening potential on quiet cul-de-sac. Move-in ready for new residents. Open and convenient floor plan with nice picture window in the livingroom. Sunny eat-in kitchen with appliances. Nice sized BR. Spacious, level, fenced in backyard with lots of room for outdoor fun. Great location - less than 5 minutes to Lineberger Park, shopping, schools and so much more.

High school: Ashbrook High School

Middle school: Grier Middle School

Elementary school: Sherwood Elementary School

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 614 Park Terrace have any available units?
614 Park Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
Is 614 Park Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
614 Park Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 614 Park Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 614 Park Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 614 Park Terrace offer parking?
No, 614 Park Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 614 Park Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 614 Park Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 614 Park Terrace have a pool?
No, 614 Park Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 614 Park Terrace have accessible units?
No, 614 Park Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 614 Park Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 614 Park Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 614 Park Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 614 Park Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct
Gastonia, NC 28054
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7
Gastonia, NC 28054
Georgetowne Woods
1701 E Hudson Blvd
Gastonia, NC 28054
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200
Gastonia, NC 28052

Similar Pages

Gastonia 1 BedroomsGastonia 2 Bedrooms
Gastonia Apartments with ParkingGastonia Cheap Places
Gastonia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCSpartanburg, SCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Boiling Springs, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCDenver, NCChester, SCWaxhaw, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Spartanburg Community CollegeWofford College
York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community College