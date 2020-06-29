614 Park Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

***Available Now*** Adorable 3 BR 1 BA ranch with gardening potential on quiet cul-de-sac. Move-in ready for new residents. Open and convenient floor plan with nice picture window in the livingroom. Sunny eat-in kitchen with appliances. Nice sized BR. Spacious, level, fenced in backyard with lots of room for outdoor fun. Great location - less than 5 minutes to Lineberger Park, shopping, schools and so much more.



High school: Ashbrook High School



Middle school: Grier Middle School



Elementary school: Sherwood Elementary School



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.