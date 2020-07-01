All apartments in Gastonia
Last updated December 1 2019 at 1:16 AM

610 North Pear Street

610 North Pear Street · No Longer Available
Location

610 North Pear Street, Gastonia, NC 28054

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Easy Convenient Self Showing. You can view the home on your own. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1104840?source=marketing

Affordably Priced 3 bed/2 bath. Fresh paint, new flooring, 2 car carport and huge entertaining deck. Pet friendly. Home is in good, clean condition. Private corner lot. Definitely worth a look! Call or Text before this one is gone!

Home is located off Long Ave with great access to 85, near the Caromount Medical Center and Mall.

Check Out the Amenities This Home Has To Offer You:
*Affordably priced
*Quiet, well established neighborhood
*9' tall ceilings
*Freshly painted
*New flooring
*Good, Clean Condition
*Large living room
*Approximately 1250 sqft
*3 Bedrooms/2 Bathroom
*Large Eat-in Kitchen - with Plenty of Cabinet and Counter Space
*Private Master bedroom with bathroom
*Spacious Living Room
*Laundry room
*Huge Entertaining Deck
*Central Heat and AC
*Flat, partially fenced yard. Perfect for Entertaining - Pet Friendly
*Carport - Covered Off street Parking
*Convenient to 85, Shopping and Entertainment

According to Gaston County Schools - 2019-2020 School Assignments: Please check with Gaston County Schools. Other terms and conditions: Minimum 1 year lease term (2 year preferred). Call/text for additional details. Security Deposit of $895 is quoted as a minimum. Pets, if allowed, are conditional and subject to approval. Pet deposit and fee will apply. Landlord/owner reserves the right to refuse pets. No large dogs or aggressive breeds allowed. Renter's Insurance required. A fully completed application is required from each prospective adult that would be living in the home. Prospective applicants may apply online. An application fee of $45.00 per adult applicant is required prior to an application being processed. Application fee may be paid via credit/debit card. Verification of employment/income, credit, criminal background, rental history and State/Government ID's required. Other terms and conditions may apply. Carolina Innovative Property Solutions, Inc., is acting as a Principal and not as an agent for either property owner or potential applicant/lessee. The information contained herein may be subject to errors and should be verified by user. All terms, conditions and availability herein stated are subject to change at any time without notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 North Pear Street have any available units?
610 North Pear Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 610 North Pear Street have?
Some of 610 North Pear Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 North Pear Street currently offering any rent specials?
610 North Pear Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 North Pear Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 610 North Pear Street is pet friendly.
Does 610 North Pear Street offer parking?
Yes, 610 North Pear Street offers parking.
Does 610 North Pear Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 North Pear Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 North Pear Street have a pool?
No, 610 North Pear Street does not have a pool.
Does 610 North Pear Street have accessible units?
No, 610 North Pear Street does not have accessible units.
Does 610 North Pear Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 610 North Pear Street has units with dishwashers.

