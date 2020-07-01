610 North Pear Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Easy Convenient Self Showing. You can view the home on your own. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

Affordably Priced 3 bed/2 bath. Fresh paint, new flooring, 2 car carport and huge entertaining deck. Pet friendly. Home is in good, clean condition. Private corner lot. Definitely worth a look! Call or Text before this one is gone!



Home is located off Long Ave with great access to 85, near the Caromount Medical Center and Mall.



Check Out the Amenities This Home Has To Offer You:

*Affordably priced

*Quiet, well established neighborhood

*9' tall ceilings

*Freshly painted

*New flooring

*Good, Clean Condition

*Large living room

*Approximately 1250 sqft

*3 Bedrooms/2 Bathroom

*Large Eat-in Kitchen - with Plenty of Cabinet and Counter Space

*Private Master bedroom with bathroom

*Spacious Living Room

*Laundry room

*Huge Entertaining Deck

*Central Heat and AC

*Flat, partially fenced yard. Perfect for Entertaining - Pet Friendly

*Carport - Covered Off street Parking

*Convenient to 85, Shopping and Entertainment



According to Gaston County Schools - 2019-2020 School Assignments: Please check with Gaston County Schools. Other terms and conditions: Minimum 1 year lease term (2 year preferred). Call/text for additional details. Security Deposit of $895 is quoted as a minimum. Pets, if allowed, are conditional and subject to approval. Pet deposit and fee will apply. Landlord/owner reserves the right to refuse pets. No large dogs or aggressive breeds allowed. Renter's Insurance required. A fully completed application is required from each prospective adult that would be living in the home. Prospective applicants may apply online. An application fee of $45.00 per adult applicant is required prior to an application being processed. Application fee may be paid via credit/debit card. Verification of employment/income, credit, criminal background, rental history and State/Government ID's required. Other terms and conditions may apply. Carolina Innovative Property Solutions, Inc., is acting as a Principal and not as an agent for either property owner or potential applicant/lessee. The information contained herein may be subject to errors and should be verified by user. All terms, conditions and availability herein stated are subject to change at any time without notice.