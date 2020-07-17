517 Ruby Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

This brick ranch is located on a large lot with mature landscaping in a quiet, established neighborhood. Features include hardwood floors, a living room with a picture window and corner fireplace, a large breakfast area, and a spacious den/family room/bonus. Close to I-85, schools, Caromont Regional Medical Center, and lots of shopping, dining and entertainment!



MOVE IN SPECIAL: 1/2 off the first full months rent if the applicant begins the lease before 02/28/2019



