Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

517 Ruby Lane

517 Ruby Lane · No Longer Available
Location

517 Ruby Lane, Gastonia, NC 28054

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
This brick ranch is located on a large lot with mature landscaping in a quiet, established neighborhood. Features include hardwood floors, a living room with a picture window and corner fireplace, a large breakfast area, and a spacious den/family room/bonus. Close to I-85, schools, Caromont Regional Medical Center, and lots of shopping, dining and entertainment!

MOVE IN SPECIAL: 1/2 off the first full months rent if the applicant begins the lease before 02/28/2019

See for yourself if this is your next home! Visit SeeARental.com to schedule a private tour.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 Ruby Lane have any available units?
517 Ruby Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 517 Ruby Lane have?
Some of 517 Ruby Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 Ruby Lane currently offering any rent specials?
517 Ruby Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 Ruby Lane pet-friendly?
No, 517 Ruby Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gastonia.
Does 517 Ruby Lane offer parking?
No, 517 Ruby Lane does not offer parking.
Does 517 Ruby Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 517 Ruby Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 Ruby Lane have a pool?
No, 517 Ruby Lane does not have a pool.
Does 517 Ruby Lane have accessible units?
No, 517 Ruby Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 517 Ruby Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 517 Ruby Lane has units with dishwashers.
