512 West 3rd Avenue

This is a self showing property.



This charming, tudoresque style cottage, in Historic York Chester, adorns touches of the classic character you would expect to see in a vintage style home, such as glass door knobs, built in book cases and china cabinets, plantation shutters, hardwood flooring, crown molding, scalloped wood valence, and even a high back claw foot tub that would be perfect for relaxing! Turreted front entry, Detached 2 car garage, fenced in backyard, unfinished basement workspace complete with work tables. Garage in AS IS condition. New HVAC 2017 and Newer Roof. No Pets



Tenant is responsible for any and all utilities, yard, and landscaping.



SCHOOLS:



Sherwood Elementary

York Chester Middle School

Hunter Huss High School



For more information about Gaston County Schools, please call 704-7866-6100 or visit https://www.gaston.k12.nc.us/



Do You Know Historic York Chester? For more information about Historic York Chester, please visit http://www.yorkchester.org/about-us.html



