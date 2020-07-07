All apartments in Gastonia
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

512 West 3rd Avenue

512 West 3rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

512 West 3rd Avenue, Gastonia, NC 28052

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
accessible
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accessible
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
FOR SALE MLS: 3407421

This is a self showing property.

This charming, tudoresque style cottage, in Historic York Chester, adorns touches of the classic character you would expect to see in a vintage style home, such as glass door knobs, built in book cases and china cabinets, plantation shutters, hardwood flooring, crown molding, scalloped wood valence, and even a high back claw foot tub that would be perfect for relaxing! Turreted front entry, Detached 2 car garage, fenced in backyard, unfinished basement workspace complete with work tables. Garage in AS IS condition. New HVAC 2017 and Newer Roof. No Pets

Tenant is responsible for any and all utilities, yard, and landscaping.

SCHOOLS:

Sherwood Elementary
York Chester Middle School
Hunter Huss High School

For more information about Gaston County Schools, please call 704-7866-6100 or visit https://www.gaston.k12.nc.us/

*******************************************************************
Do You Know Historic York Chester? For more information about Historic York Chester, please visit http://www.yorkchester.org/about-us.html

*******************************************************************

Each person over 18 living in the house must fill in a separate rental application and pay the $65 application fee online with a debit or credit card.

In order to process your rental application we will need the following items emailed to pamela@pgmanagementgroup.com or faxed to 704-972-9895 ATTN: Pamela Greene OR Uploaded within the rental application.

*CLEAR copy of your Drivers License
*CLEAR copy of your Social Security Card
*CLEAR copies of your last 2 most recent payroll check stubs

Special Consideration is given to dogs that assist tenants with special medical needs, provided medical documentation is submitted.

APPROVAL/MOVE-IN

1) Notification: Applicants will be notified by email as soon as the application has been reviewed. If the application has been approved, in order to secure your move in date, for PGMG to stop any and all showings and to take the property off the rental market, applicants will be required to bring in all initial move in monies, which must be paid with a cashier’s check or money order (specific amounts will be itemized in the approval email) and sent to PGMG OVERNIGHT. The lease will not be sent until we receive the funds.

* Security deposit
* First FULL month's rent
* Pro-Rated rent if applicant is moving in another day other than the first day of the month
*Tenant Liability Insurance
*Pet Fee if Applicable

2) Move-In: PGMG will schedule a time to meet at the property on the day of move in with the resident. Move In's are scheduled M-F between 9am-6pm and Sat between 10am-2pm. No Sunday check-ins. The move in process can take up to an hour or so. At this time, we will complete a move in condition report, take photos, and answer any questions you may have. Once this process is complete, we will deliver the keys, fobs, remotes, pool passes, etc. over to you. **Please schedule your movers and utilities accordingly***

3) Responsibility: All residents are responsible for all charges incurred under the terms of the lease.

4) Rent: Once an application is approved and the initial move in monies are received, we will hold a unit up to seven (7) days after the previous tenant vacates the property to make sure it is move in ready. Residents will not be allowed to move in earlier than the lease start date.

Rent is due on the first of the month and is late after the 5th day of the month. We do not issue a billing statement for monthly rent. Any rents received after the 5th will be subject to a late fee. We will NOT accept multiple checks, cashier checks or money orders as payment. A 10 Day Demand for Rent Letter is sent to units with a monthly rental balance that has not been paid by the 5th day of the month. Online tenant portal/payment option will be suspended if your rent is late and not paid by the 5th day of the month.

5) Pro-Rate: Pro-rated rent is calculated by dividing monthly rent by the number of days in the months in which you are moving. The resulting number (the daily rate) is then multiplied by the number of days the unit will be occupied in the pro-rated month.

RENTERS INSURANCE will be required as follows:

**Tenant will be required to obtain and maintain throughout the term of tenancy a renter's insurance policy and to promptly provide PGMG a copy within 30 days of lease activation with PG Management Group, LLC listed as additionally insured. In addition to coverage for damage or loss to Tenant's personal property in such amount as Tenant may determine, the policy shall include coverage for bodily injury, and property damage for which Tenant may be liable such as fire, smoke, explosion, backup or overflow of sewer, drain or sump, and water damage, in the amount of $100.000.

**If Tenant does not maintain Required Insurance, the insurance requirement of the Lease Agreement may be satisfied by PGMG, who will schedule the Tenant's unit for coverage under the Landlord’s Required Resident Liability insurance policy (“LRRL”). The coverage provided under the LRRL will provide the Required Insurance coverage listed above for fire, smoke, explosion, backup or overflow of sewer, drain or sump, and water damage (NOT Tenant's Personal Property). An amount equal to the total cost to the Landlord for the LRRL coverage shall be charged to Tenant by PG Management Group, LLC. The cost of this Insurance will be $9.50/mth and will be automatically attached to Tenant's Account.

PG Management Group, LLC does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, handicapping condition, or familial status or
any other form of discrimination prohibited by law.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,100, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,100, Available 8/21/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 512 West 3rd Avenue have any available units?
512 West 3rd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gastonia, NC.
How much is rent in Gastonia, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gastonia Rent Report.
What amenities does 512 West 3rd Avenue have?
Some of 512 West 3rd Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 512 West 3rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
512 West 3rd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 512 West 3rd Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 512 West 3rd Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 512 West 3rd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 512 West 3rd Avenue offers parking.
Does 512 West 3rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 512 West 3rd Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 512 West 3rd Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 512 West 3rd Avenue has a pool.
Does 512 West 3rd Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 512 West 3rd Avenue has accessible units.
Does 512 West 3rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 512 West 3rd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

